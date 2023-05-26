Covid rears its head in Spain, +92% deaths in the last 28 days. The Arturo variant is growing

Covid, infections are decreasing in almost all areas, but some data worry the world health organization. In particular those arriving from China and, in Europe, from Spain where a worrying countertrend is taking place. The weight of the most active variants also changes. Globally, Kraken was reported from 113 countries and accounted for 41.6% of sequences examined in the week of May 1-7, a decrease of 50.4% from 4 weeks earlier. Arcturus from 1 to 7 May was reported by 58 countries and represents 13.2% of the sequences examined, equal to +6.9% in 28 days.

The pandemic continues the decline. From 24 April to 21 May 2023, almost 2.3 million new cases of Covid and almost 15,000 deaths were reported worldwide, down 21% and 17% respectively compared to the previous 28 days. However, the pandemic rears its head in some areas such as Africa and the Western Pacific, and also in Spain where cases are growing by 25% and deaths by 92%. It emerges from the epidemiological report of the World Health Organization which updates the confirmed cases to 766 million and 6.9 million deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of cases, which is greatly underestimated as WHO specifies, decreases in 4 out of 6 WHO regions: Eastern Mediterranean (-48%), Europe (-45%), Americas (-41%) and South East Asia (- 31%) while they are increasing in Africa (+11%) and in the Western Pacific (+38%). Deaths increase in 4 out of 6 regions: Africa (+6%), Americas (+21%), Southeast Asia (+61%) and Western Pacific (+9%) while decreasing in the Eastern Mediterranean (-63%) and in Europe (-44%). Nationally, the highest number of new cases in 4 weeks is reported by the Republic of Korea (462,726, +52%) and the highest number of deaths by the United States (4,135, -31%).

Covid, the data in Europe and Italy

In Europe, the highest number of new Covid infections is reported by France (122,239, -43%). The highest number of deaths was also in France (810, -1%), followed by Spain (745, + 92%), a country, the latter, which also sees an increase in cases (43,197, + 25%). WHO is monitoring two variants of interest, XBB.1.5, called Kraken, and XBB.1.16, called Arturo. The positivity rate for Covid-19 in Italy in the last week is stable at 5.6%.. This is what emerges from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, relating to the period 19-25 May, which photographs the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid in the country. The tests performed in 7 days were more or less stable: the bulletin reports a total of 259,227 swabs, equal to 0.6% more than the previous week (257,577). Slight increase in Covid infections in Italy, while deaths remain declining. In the week of May 19 to 25, 14,619 new cases were registered, an increase of 1.9% compared to the previous week (when there were 14,346). There were 150 deaths in 7 days, a decrease of 7.4% compared to the previous week (when there were 162). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19.