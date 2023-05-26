Home » Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 1.20% By Investing.com
Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 1.20% By Investing.com

Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 1.20% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 1.20%

Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it rose 1.20%, compared with a gain of 0.76% and the index climbed 1.31%.

The best performers of the session were Infineon (ETR:), which rose 4.38% or 1.45 points to trade at 34.54 at the close. Meanwhile, Continental AG (ETR:) was up 4.27% or 2.74 points to end at 66.98 and Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG Preferred (ETR:) was up 2.70% or 3.10 points to 117.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vonovia SE (ETR:), which fell 1.83% or 0.32 points to trade at 17.47 at the close. Rheinland AG (ETR:) declined 0.74% or 0.29 points to end at 39.01 and Deutsche Telekom (ETR:) was down 0.47% or 0.10 points to 21.04 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which rose 7.09% to end at 78.50, ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc (ETR: ), which was up 4.41% to settle at 8.38 and Jenoptik AG (ETR: ) rose 3.71% to close at 30.72.

The worst performers were Hensoldt Ag (ETR:) which was down 4.20% to 29.62 in late trade, Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (ETR:) which lost 1.98% to settle at 0.93 and LEG Immobilien AG (ETR:) which was down 1.53 %, with a closing price of 49.43.

The top performers on the Technology Index ( TecDAX ) were Suse SA (ETR: ), which rose 17.55% to 14.13, Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which was up 7.09% to settle at 78.50 and ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc (ETR: ) It rose 4.41% to close at 8.38.

The worst performers were Hensoldt Ag (ETR:) which was down 4.20% to 29.62 in late trade, Eckert & Ziegler Bebig (ETR:) which lost 1.31% to settle at 43.64 and United Internet AG (ETR:) which was down 0.85 %, with a closing price of 14.06.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 420 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 236, while 94 stocks remained unchanged, basically flat.

Aroundtown Property Holdings Shares in PLC (ETR:) fell to all time lows; falling 1.98% or 0.02 to 0.93 at the close. United Internet Shares in AG (ETR:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 0.85% or 0.12 to 14.06 at the close.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 8.63 percent to 17.68.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 0.08%, or 1.50 points, to $1,945.20. For the rest of the futures, the July delivery WTI crude oil futures contract rose 0.89% (0.64 points), quoted at $72.47, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 0.63% (0.48), trading at $76.74.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.01%, and the exchange rate was 1.07; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat by 0.23%, and the quotation was 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.02% at 104.15.

