“Once the emergency is over, it’s time to look to the future and relaunch health care, because the pandemic has brought out fragility alongside response capabilities. It is essential to invest in the human capital of the National Health Service, making public health more attractive”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci at the event in Montecitorio on the occasion of the national day in memory of the victims of the coronavirus epidemic.

“The enhancement of the human capital of the NHS will be the most eloquent proof of having understood the lesson of Covid – he added – We must focus on the prevention and strengthening of territorial medicine by integrating local hospitals. Covid can and must represent an opportunity for relaunch and strengthening of the NHS”.

“Italy has achieved all the objectives of the Pnrr set for 2022, we are working to achieve the goals set for 2023”, concluded the minister.

