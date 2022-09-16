Do you want to advertise on this site?

The campaign has been at a standstill for months now, and not even the departure today of the inoculations for the fourth doses has been particularly successful, indeed.

The Brescia data speak for themselves: Mondayfirst day for reservations of the fourth dose, the requests were 368 (about 70 for the third dose); yesterday even less, 219 for the fourth dose, only forty for the third. In two days, bookings for the fourth dose were just under six hundred, 587 to be precise.

Also in Brescia it is therefore possible to receive the new bivalent anti Covid-19 vaccines updated to the Omicron 1 variant. Produced by Pfizer and Moderna and studied on the Wuhan strain and the Omicron 1 variant, they were approved on September 1st by the European drug agency Ema and ratified on Monday 5 September by our Aifa. Not only that, in recent days the go ahead of the European Medicines Agency Ema also for those fitted against subvariants 4 and 5 whose availability in Italy is expected in 2-3 weeks.

According to estimates, 18.9 million doses will arrive by September, which will be followed by other deliveries: the Regions, however, have already received the first supplies. As highlighted by the circular of the Ministry of Health of last 7 September, the administration must be offered to specific population targets.

That is, as also specified in the note published on the Ats Brescia website, for the first booster (the third dose), to citizens aged 12 years or older still waiting to receive the first booster dose, regardless of the vaccine used for the completion of the primary cycle, while for the second booster (i.e. the fourth dose) for citizens over 60, those with high frailty over 12, the transplanted and immunocompromised, health workers and residential facilities for the elderly and pregnant women.

“This virus it always eludes us and several forecasts have not been respected. What can be said today is that a large share of people in the world have become infected, in Italy many people have been vaccinated, so this virus has a not very large market to be able to spread and is developing and facilitating the onset of new variants. that will keep us company for a while longer ». Like this the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco.

“We will have to live with the virus and the quality of life will depend on how much the frail will want to revaccinate to strengthen their immune defenses – he adds -. I believe that we will go towards a vaccination on an annual basis ».

