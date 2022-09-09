news-txt”>

“From Monday the booking with the new bivalent vaccines can begin at the regional level” and “the arrival of a new vaccine should also strengthen the conviction for those who have to take the fourth dose because of their age or because they have other diseases”. This was stated by the director general of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), Nicola Magrini, during the press conference on the continuation of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 underway at the Ministry of Health. From Monday, he specified, “it will be possible to book the doses and administer them”.

The occupancy of hospital beds linked to the pandemic continues to decline. The employment rate in intensive care, according to the latest weekly monitoring of the ISS, is down to 1.9% compared to 2.1% last week. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide drops to 6.5% against the previous 7.7%.

The weekly incidence at the national level is also decreasing: 197 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 243 per 100,000 inhabitants last week. In the period 17-30

August, however, the average Rt rose to 0.92, against the previous 0.81.

There are 15,543 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 17,550. The victims are 59, down from 89 yesterday. The swabs carried out are 137,133. The rate is 11.3%, up from 11.7% yesterday.