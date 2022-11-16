Home Health Covid, the hunt for ibuprofen: “Shortness in many pharmacies”
Covid, the hunt for ibuprofen: "Shortness in many pharmacies"

Covid, the hunt for ibuprofen: "Shortness in many pharmacies"

it’s hunting foribuprofenthe anti-inflammatory now used as home therapy for Covid-19. What is missing in Italian pharmacies is above all the dosage of 600mghowever, a doctor’s prescription is required.

“By now we have become accustomed to these ups and downs in the availability of the drug – Marco Cossolo, national president of Federfarma, explains to beraking latest news Salute – a consequence of the fact that ibuprofen is now the most used anti-Covid therapy. It is probable that many have stocked up for the winter“. According to Eugenio Leopardi, coordinator of the national Federfarma council, “towards the end of the year there are many shortages of medicines, Brufen* is one of these”.

