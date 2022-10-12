With the reopening of schools, the lowering of temperatures that favors the use of indoor spaces and the farewell to masks, here is what coronavirus infections have returned to rise. In the last twenty-four hours, in Italy, 65,925 new cases of Covid were recorded, compared to 15,089 on Monday 10 October. The positivity rate jumped to 19.8% and all the other parameters also showed an increase, starting from hospitalizations in ordinary wards (+272 compared to the previous day) and in intensive care (+8 since Monday, for a total of 224). The winter season is upon us and, although the evolution of the pandemic has become increasingly unpredictable due to the new variants, we will still have to prepare to face an autumn / winter marked by the virus for the third consecutive year. For this already on 30 September last Ministry of Health had prepared a draft circular entitled “Indications for the management of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in the autumn winter 2022-2023 season”, With indications to contain, once again, the infections. Primarily in the workplace.

The text refers to the intention to fill “the gaps in vaccination coverage of the primary cycle and recommended boosters”, including the fourth dose for over 60s and frail subjects. Then, of course, a large chapter is dedicated to the use of masks: the document recalls that “in Italy the mandatory use of masks in health care and long-term care facilities is still in place, in accordance with the provisions of the order of the Minister of Health of 29 September 2022 “. Their use in closed public spaces “may be a first option to limit transmission in the community in the event that an evident epidemiological worsening is documented with a serious clinical impact and / or on health care and / or on the functioning of essential services”. Likewise, “in the event of a significant worsening of the epidemic, the temporary adoption of other measures may be consideredas the work from home or limiting the size of events which involve gatherings “.

In fact, in the draft of the circular, the Ministry emphasizes that “iThe future of the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic does not depend only on new variants that can emerge and replace those previously circulating but also from the behavior and the immune status of the population “. Furthermore, the circular invites you to “ensure adequate ventilation in closed environments, a fundamental measure to reduce the risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses ”. Despite the text ready, however, the outgoing Health Minister Roberto Speranza has held back on the introduction of new containment measures, explaining that at present its publication is not planned but “the monitoring of the epidemiological picture continues and the fourth dose continues to be recommended for frail people and over 60s.