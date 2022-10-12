Home News Italy GDP, IMF cuts forecasts in 2023: more deficit and debt decline stops
News

Italy GDP, IMF cuts forecasts in 2023: more deficit and debt decline stops

by admin
Italy GDP, IMF cuts forecasts in 2023: more deficit and debt decline stops

Even if at a rate crushed to the lowest levels since 2001, in the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund the world economy in 2023 will continue to grow (+ 2.7%). But with three significant exceptions: Russia hit by war and sanctions, Germany which is now paying for the long years in which it has tightened into the knot of its record energy dependence on Moscow, and Italy. Which pays a pledge to energy and inflation but also to the deep braking of its first trading partner, Germany.

The recession increasingly evoked in recent weeks, by some to deny it and by others to hypothesize it (“it cannot be excluded” in Europe, the EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni reiterated yesterday), becomes explicit in the tables of the World Economic Outlook published on 11 October by the Fund. For Italy, a year of contraction of -0.2% is expected, that is eight tenths less than what the government assumed and 9 tenths below the estimates of the IMF itself in July, while the distance compared to to the hopes of last April. The first consequence is unemployment rising to 9.4%, higher than the 8% projected by the government.

COMPARISON ESTIMATES ON THE PUBLIC ACCOUNTS OF ITALY

Loading…

The differences in public debt between Italy and Germany

The scenario, it was said, is similar to the German one, to which the IMF attributes a GDP of -0.3%, but with an important difference: debt. Berlin, thanks to a deficit lower than ours, is seen to decrease from 71.1% of GDP this year to 68.3% of the next, while ours would stop its downward path, stopping at 147.1% : basically the same level (one tenth less) than now. It would not be a small problem.

See also  At high altitude with alpacas and llamas, in Rueglio excursions as in the Andes

Because the dynamics of the Italian debt has inevitably returned to the center of attention of the markets, called to replace the ECB in the role of purchasers of net issues while rates rise.

This was clarified by the repeated warnings of recent weeks, from Moody’s which promises a downgrade in the event of a stop to the decline in debt to Fitch which, like colleagues, also emphasizes the risks in implementing the NRP. And this is confirmed by the care with which the outgoing government has constructed a different scenario, surrounding it, however, with constant warnings on the many “downside risks”.

You may also like

Beijing has formulated a good recipe for managing...

Undertook non-capital functions and relieved six municipal state-owned...

At this stage of the war in Ukraine,...

Baoji City People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji...

Meloni: “We must not waste time, today I...

Baoji City People’s Government’s portal website Baoji News...

Dear energy, unsustainable bills for Advar: “We will...

Beijing Sub-City Center: Actively undertake non-capital functions to...

Summer time, scientists: 70 million in energy savings...

Civil Affairs Bureau special session to strengthen people’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy