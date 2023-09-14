Home » Covid, the issue of sickness certificates “only for symptomatic people”. What family doctors (and INPS doctors) will do
Covid, the issue of sickness certificates “only for symptomatic people”. What family doctors (and INPS doctors) will do

Covid, the issue of sickness certificates “only for symptomatic people”. What family doctors (and INPS doctors) will do

With the stop to isolation for Covid positives, coinciding with the full return of Italians to work, and with the rise in infections caused by the Eris variant, family doctors are grappling with patients’ requests for illness , among asymptomatic people who, no matter what tests they take, cannot be absent from work; symptomatic that present themselves with a self-test, which is unofficial and therefore not valid for the family doctor and problems that could arise with the INPS doctors, in the event of a check-up. Illustrating the scenario, which is starting to take shape for general practitioners already in these days of post-holiday recovery, is Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of Fimmg, the Federation of general practitioners, interviewed by beraking latest news Salute.

