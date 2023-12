In Italy it was found in 37.1% of sampling on infections Covid carried out in the week between 4 and 10 December; in the United States it is reaching 50%. With the speed of lightning the JN.1 variant is displacing the others. According to data (as of December 25) from the national platform I-Co-Gen, JN.1 is confirmed to be growing, becoming the most frequent variant.

