The Central Foreign Affairs Work Conference held in Beijing from December 27th to 28th has sparked enthusiastic responses on the diplomatic front following General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. Attendees at the conference expressed their commitment to using Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy as a guide to create a more favorable international environment, providing solid strategic support for promoting the construction of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization.

The meeting highlighted the advancements made in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics over the past decade, emphasizing the significant enhancement of our country’s strategic autonomy and initiative. China has emerged as a responsible major country with increased international influence, innovative leadership, and moral inspiration.

The core concept of Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought, building a community with a shared future for mankind, has become a central goal in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics. This idea has evolved from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus, and from a concept proposition to a scientific system, leading the advancement of the times.

Looking ahead, China’s development faces new strategic opportunities, and major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics is poised to enter a promising new stage. The conference emphasized the need to approach this new era with a proactive historical responsibility and a dynamic creative spirit in order to create a new situation for major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

