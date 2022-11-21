On the 21st, the party group of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial People’s Congress held the 124th (expanded) meeting to convey and study the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the current epidemic prevention and control work, as well as the relevant requirements of the provincial party committee to implement important instructions, etc., to study and implement the opinions .

Wang Yongkang, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech; Jia Yumei and Fan Hong, members of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Directors, and Song Hongwei, a member of the Party Leadership Group and Secretary-General, attended the meeting. Deputy Director Gu Zhenchun attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to resolutely implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the prevention and control of the epidemic, deeply grasp the core essence of the twenty optimization measures, and use the sense of political responsibility of “always rest assured” to adhere to the responsibility of guarding the soil and fulfilling the responsibility of guarding the soil. Implement it without compromise. It is necessary to clearly understand the special and extreme importance of the current prevention and control work, constantly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and reflect the defense of the “two establishments” and the practice of the “two maintenances” without any relaxation Do a good job in epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to fully implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee, further improve the scientific nature of prevention and control, effectively achieve precise prevention and control, timely adjust the organizational structure of epidemic prevention and control agencies, strengthen prevention and control measures, and promote the implementation with the “four systems” mechanism to ensure that the National People’s Congress The organization, strength, responsibility, measures, and effects of the epidemic prevention and control work are in place.

The meeting emphasized that the NPC is a political organ, and political nature is its primary attribute. We must uphold the party’s overall leadership over the work of the people’s congresses, and set an example in talking about politics and the overall situation. We must insist on taking the eight central regulations and implementation rules as long-term effective iron rules and hard levers, continue to rectify the “four winds”, and act as a model in observing discipline and rules. It is necessary to strictly implement the “four systems”, continue to deepen the building of agency capabilities and style, build an iron army of the National People’s Congress, adhere to high standards, strict requirements, and fast pace, and set a benchmark in shouldering front-line responsibilities and showing front-line actions. It is necessary to strengthen the education of government officials on honesty and political integrity, focus on creating a strong atmosphere of advocating integrity, and strive to establish a good image of the National People’s Congress in the construction of “Diligent and Honest Longjiang”.

The meeting conveyed and studied the spirit of the 25th and 26th meetings of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, and studied and implemented the opinions; the meeting also studied other matters.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the special committees of the Provincial People’s Congress, the pre-working committee of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the comrades in charge of the research office and the party committee of the agency attended the meeting. (Reporter Wang Xiaodan)

