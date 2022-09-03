Home Health Covid, the methods of isolation change: the news also in Trentino, here’s how – breaking latest news
TRENTO. The Health Authority of Trento announces that the methods for Covid isolation have changed since 1 September.

“The ministerial circular 37615 of August 31 changed the methods of handling Covid-19 cases. The updates concern the duration of isolation of people positive for the molecular or antigen test for SARS-CoV-2.

In the case of people who have always been asymptomatic or who have been asymptomatic for at least 2 days, the isolation can end after 5 days, provided in the presence of a negative antigenic or molecular test carried out at the end of the isolation period.

In case of persistent positivity, the isolation can be interrupted at the end of the 14th day from the first positive swabregardless of whether the test is performed.

Apss in collaboration with the software manufacturer promptly took action to adapt, in the shortest possible time, the management programs for sending isolation / healing certificates to the new deadlines. It should be remembered that the negative result of the swab carried out according to the timing provided for by the ministerial circular is sufficient to end the fiduciary isolation »concludes the Company.

