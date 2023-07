Two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, the case had already emerged: experts were wondering why, while thousands of people all around fell ill with Covid every day, showing obvious symptoms, even serious ones, some did not report consequences. Simply put, they were asymptomatic individuals. Maybe they are also infected, but without fever, cough, difficulty breathing and other manifestations of infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

