LK Neustadt/Aisch – Bad Windsheim | Vacation passes are getting scarce

LK Neustadt/Aisch – Bad Windsheim | Vacation passes are getting scarce

The holiday passes in the district of Neustadt/Aisch-Bad Windsheim seem to be a real hit. As the district office is now reporting, demand is very high this year. There are only a few copies left in the district office in some communities and at the savings banks in the district – it’s worth asking. The municipal youth work is pleased about the interest and plans to increase the circulation next year. But children and young people who have not managed to get a pass can also take part in many offers.

www.kreis-nea.de/behoerdenwegweiser-az/leistung/ferienpass

