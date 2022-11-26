In terms of vaccines, alias elixir of life, we are at the apotheosis of the orthodox doctor. A professional who believes in scientific dogma imposed from above, for the benefit of politicians and drug manufacturers chasing electoral and economic profits, and who is about to swear by new bible of the next Code of ethics developed by the National Federation of Italian Medical Associations (Fnomceo).

Report the news with great emphasis Republic, illustrious member of the single virus newspaper, on the sidelines of the conference, held in Rome, “A new deontology for the new role of the doctor”. According to the president of the powerful professional association, Philip Rings, in the next Code of Conduct for Italian doctors there will also be vaccines and the no-vax choices of professionals. “The indication to engage in vaccination campaigns will be clear – specifies the latter – but there will be no provision of obligation. This is not possible.”

Furthermore, it seems that Rings himself, after having contributed to an unprecedented vaccination campaign, fighting for the massive coercion of the miraculous serum with the help of an abominable health permit, realized that constitutional rights still exist: “For doctors, as for every Italian – underlines Anelli – the dictate of article 32 of the Constitution is very clear, according to which no one can be forced to undergo medical treatment without a provision of law. What the code will indicate is the professional’s obligation to engage in vaccination campaigns. In short, it becomes a deontological obligation – clarifies the president of doctors – make yourself available to the authorities to vaccinate and inform.”

Now, however, the chilling datum of wanting to include an independent commitment in the new Code of Conduct remains, the one on vaccines, which like any other drug should be left to the free evaluation of the professional, considering that medicine is a probabilistic science and as such will never be able to produce therapies and discoveries that are valid for everyone and in all conditions, as well as the coronavirus Taliban they clumsily tried to do with experimental vaccines, which at best could be recommended, I say recommended, to people who are very fragile in terms of immunity.

And if a new Code is to be, the first point should provide the free faculty of the doctor to express his dissent with regard to any vaccination imposition, at least as regards adults, without this involving suspension from work and loss of salary.

In conclusion, for the record, it seems to me only right to report a comment by President Anelli, who today excludes ethical obligations, published in January of this year, regarding the thousands of doctors suspended for not having bowed to the vaccination obligation: “The The objective is, as the law states, to protect public health and maintain adequate safety conditions in the provision of care and assistance services. If then deontological infringements are also detected, as happens, for example, with health professionals who spread no-vax messages or messages not based on scientific evidence, in parallel disciplinary proceedings will also be opened”. I don’t think there is much more to add.

Claudio Romiti, 25 November 2022