The risk of thrombosis linked to the Covid infection is 50 to 70 times higher than that referred to vaccines: the confirmation comes from the magazine Thrombosis Researchwhich has just published the largest and most complete study coordinated by the Monzino Cardiological Center and the State University of Milan, in collaboration with the San Raffaele Hospital, on the effects of all four vaccines used against Covid on our haemostatic system.