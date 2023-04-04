Home Health Covid vaccine developed as a nasal spray | News.at
The background: Corona viruses spread primarily through the air. When an infected person speaks, coughs, sneezes, etc., they excrete virus droplets with their breath. In this way, the pathogens can get into the airways of other people and infect them. Therefore, immune protection of the mucous membranes of the nose, mouth, throat and lungs is crucial when it comes to effectively preventing infections with SARS-CoV-2.

The product, which has so far only been tested in animal models, is now to be further developed with the Swiss biotech company RocketVax AG (Basel). A phase I clinical study in volunteers is planned. Manufacturers of intranasal adenovirus vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, which have already been developed in India and China, have not yet applied for approval in Europe.

