Covid vaccines have not caused an increased risk of adverse events such as heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrests, myocarditis, pericarditis and deep vein thrombosis. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Vaccines, coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli of the University of Bologna.

The research followed the entire population of the province of breaking latest news for eighteen months, collecting health data. No pathology was more frequent among the vaccinated than the non-vaccinated. The study is currently the only one in the world that has followed the population for more than a year.