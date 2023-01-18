JAIR PIMIENTA / EL PILÓN

In the park of the Don Alberto neighborhood, to the northwest of Valledupar, the scheduled meeting between residents of the sector and the municipal administration was held, with the purpose of socializing about the decision to unify the main roads, in order to mitigate the road problems that It is frequently recorded in the area.

At the meeting, different leaders representing the neighborhoods and corregimientos such as La Mesa and Azúcar Buena that must pass through 16th Street, presented before the municipal Transit Secretary Diana Margarita Daza, the municipal ombudsman Silvio Cuello and the supervision of the work, their reasons for disagreement with the execution of the same.

The conveners, in this case the leaders of communes 4 and 5, stated that the only solution to the problem of vehicular congestion is the construction of the dual carriageway and, therefore, they will not allow the so-called ‘par vial ‘ to run.

On October 31 of the previous year, the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro Gonzalez, published the following on his Twitter account: “We projected a road pair to improve mobility in the Don Alberto sector, which for years has suffered from traffic congestion. The articulation between the @SecTransitoVpar y @SecObrasVpar It will allow us to solve this problem and make the flow smooth for our people.”

The work is already advanced and on the intervened roads you can already see the signs that identify them as unidirectional, however, after the meeting concluded, the Valledupar municipal ombudsman assured that as the Public Ministry they are agreeing with the community, Therefore, for the time being, the road pair will not come into operation.

Sketch of the intervened roads in the so-called ‘par road’ PHOTO: COURTESY.

In the same way that he called on the inhabitants of the area not to take the actual roads while looking for alternatives, since the demonstrations on such a busy road harm third parties, which would end up aggravating the situation.

“They have presented a series of concerns, in which they say they feel affected by various factors, such as the crockery that is over thirty years old, environmental problems and the amount of heavy machinery that travels in only one direction, therefore this type of investigation is necessary. socializations, so new work tables will be convened “, the official concluded.

For her part, Diana Margarita Daza, the municipality’s Traffic Secretary, assured that she had listened to the requests of the leaders regarding the traffic management solution, in this case, the intersection of Carrera 42 and Calle 16 and that, after a technical study carried out in 2022, resulted in an immediate solution being the implementation of a road pair.

Speech by the Valledupar Traffic Secretary, Diana Daza PHOTO: JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

However, he stated that after the meeting many doubts arise, therefore it must be articulated with different actors, in this way dialogue spaces will continue to arise periodically in order to find a solution to many of the problems that arise, since The dual carriageway request requires technical and financial feasibility studies, but the idea is to find a good long-term result.

The official in an interview for EL PILÓN determined that: “As I said and I repeat it, this requires articulating various sectors and various aspects and for that we hope with the presence of the mayor at the next work table, which is what we have been asked to do today , we have taken careful note of all the requests and I think that it is not a one-day job, it is a process that must be carefully examined and in this way favor the community”.

Félix Moreno, representative leader of the inhabitants of the Rafael Escalona neighborhood, stated that he was dissatisfied with the conclusions of the meeting, as he argued, everything the administration says “are warm water wipes”, because there are actions that could be implemented and that would contribute to minimizing the negative impact of mobility that affects them.

“They are telling us that we have to do more studies, what more studies? If this has been done since the administration of Luis Fabián, Fredy and Tuto, what more studies do they want? According to the leader, the proposal they make to the municipal administration is to provide an alternative by opening spaces for paved roads starting with the El Limonar neighborhood, crossing Tobías Daza, which connects with 16th street at the height of the Flores de María neighborhood.

It is expected that in the next few days a second meeting will take place in which the mayor is present since, as they expressed, it is necessary for the president to respond to the call of the community.