The Republic of Gamers released the world‘s first e-sports flagship WiFi 6 tri-band Mesh wireless router – “ROG Rapture GT6”. With ASUS RangeBoost Plus technology, the signal coverage has been greatly increased to 165 pings. Players can play wherever they go, and enjoy a seamless networking experience with zero dead ends. Purchase before February 5th, log in to the official website to get ROG Arion SSD (recommended price: NT$1,990), and draw PlayStation Store gift card points of $1,000. For more details, please refer to:Official Event Page

The ROG Rapture GT6, which looks the same, has built-in three-stage game acceleration, VPN Fusion and other functions, which can greatly reduce delays and lower ping values. The smart antenna can also automatically configure the most stable connection mode, creating an excellent entertainment feast for players. ;Futuristic stylish body, with ventilation grilles on the top and bottom, and oblique rain pattern holes on the left and right sides are aligned with the internal radiator, which is not only beautiful and neat, but also promotes internal air convection and enhanced heat dissipation. Coupled with the classic AURA RGB cool lighting effects, you can vividly show your unique e-sports proposition all the time! !

The new ROG Rapture GT6 also has a highly flexible network connection configuration. It is equipped with a 2.5Gbps connection port, which can aggregate two 1G LANs to achieve the ultimate high-speed 2G LAN network. It also has Trend Micro™ lifetime ASUS AiProtection Pro anti-virus function, full The Instant Guard, which protects information security, supports the WPA3 encryption protocol, which can easily upgrade the security of the home network to the commercial level; in addition, it also provides free home installation for consumers, and considerate services are meticulous.

ROG Rapture GT6，Suggested selling price: NT$ 18,990The “Night Breeze Black” version is on sale now, and the “Moonlight White” version is expected to be available in February, stay tuned! For detailed specifications, please refer to:ROGRapture GT6

