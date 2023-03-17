Actually, one would have waited for Elon Musk to present such a vehicle at the last Tesla presentation, but now Volkswagen is doing it. The largest European car company presented a concept study of the ID.2all on Wednesday evening, the little brother of the ID.3. It should be as “spacious as a Golf, inexpensive as a Polo” and go into series production in 2025 – in two years time.

The cost point is the most exciting thing about the small compact car: it should be available from less than 25,000 euros. Of course, you can expect that higher quality equipment will exceed this price point, but the price is of course a challenge to the competition. The high prices of e-cars are currently a major hurdle for most people to switch to electromobility.

Range up to 450 km

“The ID. 2all will be the first MEB vehicle with front-wheel drive. We use the high flexibility of our modular electric drive system and will set new standards in terms of technology and suitability for everyday use with the so-called MEB Entry,” promises Kai Grünitz, Brand Board Member for Technical Development at VW. The front-wheel drive is said to have an output of 166 kW / 226 hp.

One of the most important metrics is of course the range. The car should have a calculated WLTP range of up to 450 kilometers. For comparison: Depending on the equipment, the Model 3 from Tesla has a range of up to 602 km according to WLTP. Practical experience shows, however, that you often have to reckon with significantly fewer kilometers, especially in cold seasons. With the ID.2all, however, 300+ km with a full battery seems very realistic. The charging time is given as 10 to 80 percent in about 20 minutes.

In terms of software equipment, Volkswagen does not lean particularly far out of the window with the car. There should be “Travel Assist” and an e-route planner (i.e. navigation to charging stations on the journey), but there is no talk of autonomous driving functions. Inside there are first images after two displays – one behind the steering wheel, and one on the center console for infotainment. Instead, we rather emphasize the storage space, which should be 490-1330 liters.