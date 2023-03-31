After many discussions on the obligation to get vaccinated against covid-19, after an insistent campaign to undergo a recall, after the invitation, not too convinced even by many pediatricians, and perhaps also for this reason not very welcomed, to vaccinate the most small, the directions have become less clear. Do we all have to get vaccinated every six months? How important is having also done the disease? My gynecologist and my family doctor give me opposite suggestions about vaccination in pregnancy: what do I do? And the children? How important is it to protect them?

Vaccinations and boosters

Last week the SAGE Group met (Strategic Advisory Group of Expert) of experts from the World Health Organization to discuss, among other global health topics, precisely this:…