In sharp decline, in Sicily, the new infections from Covid-19. In the week between 20 and 26 March, there were 845 subjects who tested positive for antigen or molecular tests, 5.6% less than the figure for the previous week, with an incidence of 18 for every 100,000 inhabitants. The data are reported in the latest weekly bulletin edited by Dasoe, the department for health activities and epidemiological observatory of the Sicilian Region Health Department.

The highest rate of new positives, compared to the regional average, was recorded in the provinces of Messina, with 23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Palermo and Agrigento, both with 21 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In absolute terms, the province that recorded the highest number of new cases was that of Palermo, with 252 positives, followed by those of Messina, with 140, and Catania, with 121. The age groups most at risk there are those between 70 and 79 years (30 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), those over 90 (27/100,000), and between 60 and 69 years (26/100,000). New hospitalizations are stable. More than half of the patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.

In the range between 5 and 11 years, those vaccinated with at least one dose amount to 23%; there are 60,925, equal to 19.77%, the children with completed primary school. In the over 12 target, 91.02% were vaccinated with at least one dose, while 89.64% completed the primary cycle. There are still 1,120,753 citizens who have not carried out the third dose of the vaccine. There are 2,774,124 vaccinated with a booster dose, equal to 71.22% of those entitled. The fifth doses administered are a total of 10,249.

