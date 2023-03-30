Home Technology iOS/iPadOS 16.4 official version already supports PS5 DualSense Edge wireless handle
Apple has released system updates to iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3 and tvOS 16.4, bringing an important new feature to users: support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless handle, allowing users to use this handle to play Apple Games on your device.

This handle was launched by SONY in January this year. Apple devices did not support it before, which caused many complaints from PlayStation users. Last month, some users initiated the #苹果supportDualSenseEdge topic on social media, asking Apple to solve this problem as soon as possible.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller comes with a choice of three joystick caps: standard joystick cap, low dome joystick cap and high dome joystick cap. You can also choose from two styles of back buttons: half-dome back buttons and release lever back buttons.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller is designed to let you choose your own playstyle, so which joystick caps and buttons to use really depends on you and the game you play, try to find the configuration that feels best to you. Swapping out these accessories is quick and easy, so enjoy experimenting with combinations and combinations!

