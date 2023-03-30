Home Sports my country’s hosting of the U20 World Cup has been cancelled, hoping that FIFA will not impose any sanctions on China- Shangbao Indonesia
March 30, 2023

Youth and Sports Temporary Minister Muhajir Effendi held a press conference at the National Palace on March 30.

【Newspaper】Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture and Interim Minister of Youth and Sports, hoped at the National Palace on March 30 that FIFA would make a wise decision. decided not to take any sanctions against our country. Although Erick Thohir, general chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), arrived in Doha, Qatar on the 29th to meet with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA finally Decided to disqualify my country from hosting the U20 World Cup.
Muhakir commented that FIFA has paid attention to the future development of domestic football in my country and the Indonesian Football Association, and is helping my country prepare for the coming of this international football match. The government asked FIFA to take into account that our country of 189 million people or 70% are avid football fans including our forward cabinet ministers. On the other hand, he is convinced that FIFA’s decision will make our country work harder and gain wisdom from this valuable experience.
As you know, considering the current situation in our country, FIFA has decided to cancel the U20 World Cup hosted by our country. The rejection of the Israeli football team from participating in the U20 World Cup has aroused public concern. Bali Governor I Wayan Koster had previously sent a letter to the Minister of Youth and Sports asking the government to refuse the participation of the Israeli football team. If the Israeli football team participates in this year’s U20 World Cup, Bali would not be the host of the World Cup.
FIFA decided to cancel the March 31 match in Bali after the authorities refused to allow the Israeli football team to participate in the U20 World Cup. (yus)

