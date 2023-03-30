Il virus Marburg has already made several experts of the World Health Organization speak, concerned about the possible spread of this very serious and very infectious viral infection. It is generally fruit bats that transmit it to humans through their bite.

Among people, the infection occurs through direct contact with bodily fluids – therefore blood, saliva, vaginal secretions and semen. Transmission is also possible by direct contact with infectious materials.

The risk of transmission is highest during the latter stages of the disease, in the presence of vomiting, diarrhea or bleeding. The risk of transmission during the incubation period is negligible.

The situation in West and East Africa

In several countries in western Africa the virus is spreading, worrying all the experts. The first cases occurred in Ghana, but now there are also cases in Equitorial Guinea and other countries. Now even Tanzania which is on the other coast of the continent, the one overlooking the Indian Ocean, has confirmed the first cases.

What are the symptoms of Marburg virus?

The first manifestations resemble those of a strong flu:

high fever,

severe headache,

general malaise.

Within a week of the onset of symptoms, many patients develop severe bleeding problems, along the lines of the Ebola virus.

How lethal is Marburg virus?

The death rates are very worrying. The range has a large swing, from 24% to 88%. It mainly depends on two factors:

the virus strain, the timeliness of treatment. Early treatment can in fact significantly improve the chances of survival. In lethal cases, death occurs between 8 and 16 days after onset and is attributable to dehydration, internal bleeding, and multiple organ failure.

How is it prevented? Is there a cure?

In the presence of an outbreak, the first objective is to interrupt the contagion between people. As we have seen with Covid-19 it is necessary to identify cases immediately and place them in isolation.

At the moment there are no specific antiviral drugs, nor vaccines for the prevention of the Marburg virus. Treatment consists of supportive care with maintenance of hydration and electrolytes, blood transfusions, and oxygen therapy.

SOURCE: Higher Institute of Health.

