Juventus and Fiorentina take the field at 6 pm, the two teams have just announced the official formations.

Allegri confirms the hypotheses of the eve and launches for the first time the suggestive trident, the one that perhaps was supposed to support the season in the plans, with Di Maria-Vlahovic-Chiesa. Last-minute absence for Cuadrado, whose place is taken by De Sciglio.

As per his tradition, the Italian offers some surprises, rewarding Ranieri and not Quarta to replace the disqualified Igor. Out Mandragora and Barak, Duncan sees himself in midfield. Up front light attack with Ikone-Gonzalez-Kouame.

Juventus (3-4-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Church.
Trainer: Allegri.

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Amrabat, Duncan; Ikone, Bonaventura, Gonzalez; Kouame.
Trainer: Italian.

