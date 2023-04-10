Home Health Milan-Naples, referee Kovacs: the precedents with the Italians in Europe
Health

by admin
The Romanian whistle directed Mancini’s Azzurri to a 0-0 draw in Northern Ireland. The precedents with the Italians

The 38-year-old Romanian Istvan Kovacs, a physical education teacher, will be the referee for Milan-Naples, the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals which will be played the day after tomorrow (9pm) at the Meazza stadium.

PREVIOUS

Kovacs has three precedents with Italian clubs in the top continental club event. The first dates back to 2 October 2019 in the group stage and concerns Napoli: 0-0 on the Genk field. The second is on 17 March 2021 in the round of 16: Bayern-Lazio 2-1 (4-1 in the first leg at the Olimpico in February). The last one is on 28 September 2021, still in the group stage: Shakhtar Donetsk-Inter 0-0. In the current competition he has directed, among others, the first leg of the round of 16 on 21 February, Liverpool-Real Madrid (2-5). He also managed Napoli in the Europa League last year in Barcelona (1-1) and Milan in the preliminaries of the same competition (0-1 at Skhendija). In total, his record with the Italians in Europe is 4 wins, 4 draws and one defeat.

AZZURRI

In addition to club teams, Kovacs also has a precedent with Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri, stopped 0-0 in Belfast by Northern Ireland on November 15, 2021 in the qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar.

April 10 – 11:56

