PREVIOUS

—

Kovacs has three precedents with Italian clubs in the top continental club event. The first dates back to 2 October 2019 in the group stage and concerns Napoli: 0-0 on the Genk field. The second is on 17 March 2021 in the round of 16: Bayern-Lazio 2-1 (4-1 in the first leg at the Olimpico in February). The last one is on 28 September 2021, still in the group stage: Shakhtar Donetsk-Inter 0-0. In the current competition he has directed, among others, the first leg of the round of 16 on 21 February, Liverpool-Real Madrid (2-5). He also managed Napoli in the Europa League last year in Barcelona (1-1) and Milan in the preliminaries of the same competition (0-1 at Skhendija). In total, his record with the Italians in Europe is 4 wins, 4 draws and one defeat.