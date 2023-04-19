Covid weighs on breast cancer, 2,000 late diagnoses a year – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 19 – The effect of Covid-19 still weighs on the delay in cancer diagnosis. “In the critical phase, it blocked cancer screenings for over 6 months and, over the three years, there were about a million fewer preventive exams. This is equivalent, according to estimates, to about 2,000 women who have received a late diagnosis of breast cancer”. This was stated by Riccardo Masetti, founder of Race for the Cure Italia and Director of the Center for Senology at the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, on the sidelines of the presentation of the 2023 edition of the famous event for the fight against breast cancer, which will be hosted from 4 to May 7 at the Circus Maximus.



About 56,000 women fall ill with breast cancer every year in Italy. A late diagnosis, Masetti specified, “means having to face more tiring therapies and also having less chance of recovery”. Hence the commitment of Race for the Cure: “we make our contribution with the Caravan of prevention, with 5 mobile units, with which we tour Italy and bring prevention practically home, to the places where it is most difficult”. (HANDLE).

