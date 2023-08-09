Covid: WHO recommends maintaining surveillance and vaccinating – Healthcare

WHO recommends maintaining surveillance on Covid, “to remain aware of the situation and assess the risk, detecting significant events in the changes in the characteristics of the virus, in its spread and in the severity of the disease, as well as on the level of immunity of the population” . In a document that has just been published, the Organization also recommends monitoring wastewater or environmental wastewater and monitoring animal populations from this point of view.





The body also calls on states to continue offering vaccination against Covid-19 and to enhance efforts to increase vaccination coverage for all people in high-priority groups.



