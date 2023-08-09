Home » Covid: WHO recommends maintaining surveillance and vaccinating – Healthcare
Health

Covid: WHO recommends maintaining surveillance and vaccinating – Healthcare

by admin
Covid: WHO recommends maintaining surveillance and vaccinating – Healthcare

WHO recommends maintaining surveillance on Covid, “to remain aware of the situation and assess the risk, detecting significant events in the changes in the characteristics of the virus, in its spread and in the severity of the disease, as well as on the level of immunity of the population” . In a document that has just been published, the Organization also recommends monitoring wastewater or environmental wastewater and monitoring animal populations from this point of view.


The body also calls on states to continue offering vaccination against Covid-19 and to enhance efforts to increase vaccination coverage for all people in high-priority groups.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Weight Loss-Diet-Health » Babylon Diet, Permanence of Enlightenment or Perplexity?

You may also like

Lose Weight Without Diets or Drugs: Speeding up...

Klinikum Steyr: Children’s outpatient clinic redesigned

The Secrets to Keeping Your Brain Sharp at...

Meloni: Government does not go back on citizenship...

Minister convinces himself of the digitization progress in...

WHO Director General Warns of Potential Emergence of...

How to Restore Intestinal Balance? – Exhaustive.it

Mental illness due to workload: sick leave is...

The Race for the Cure – Medicine returns...

Injuries and overloads in the trend sport of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy