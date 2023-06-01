COVID, WITHOUT VACCINE DISTURBS MONTHS AFTER Infectious diseases

The risk increases for one in six people

People not vaccinated for Covid-19 are at greater risk of the persistence of ailments 24 months after recovery. This is stated by a new study published in the British Medical Journal by a team from the University of Zurich led by Tala Ballouz and Milo Puhan.

According to study data, 17% of patients did not return to normal health and 18% reported Covid-related symptoms after 24 months. The study was attended by 1,106 subjects who had Covid between August 2020 and January 2021 and another 628 peers who did not get sick. All subjects had not adhered to the vaccination campaign.

Overall, 55% of participants said they returned to normal health within a month of being infected, and 18% said they recovered within one to three months. At six months, 23% of participants said they were not … (Continue) read the 2nd page







Keywords | Covid, vaccine, ailments,