Cramps, what to do and why they come more in summer and at night

The cramp comes on suddenly and causes intense pain, but luckily it doesn’t last long. In summer it is easier to run into them. Some studies have highlighted a sort of genetic predisposition, but the condition most often associated with these involuntary and sudden contractions is muscle fatigue. Cramps are an involuntary and painful contraction of a muscle or part of it – explains Gianfranco Beltrami, specialist in sports medicine and national vice president of the Italian sports medicine federation -. Among the districts most often affected are the calf, back of the thigh and foot.

August 8, 2023 | 08:09

