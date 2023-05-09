Create your sleep image and win a wellness weekend

“On the perfect day I would drive to Munster, take my bike with me and cycle through the city.” (Image source: @Brickenkamp-PR)

Healthy sleep is important for body and mind: the immune system is strengthened and the psyche also benefits from a good night’s sleep. You feel relaxed, more efficient and much more curious about the new day. But very few have ever had to struggle with sleep problems. Changing bad sleeping habits seems difficult. The way out is not clever tips for falling asleep, but turning to psychology, more precisely curiosity.

What would you do if you had slept well? Go on a trip? Invite friends to cook? Would you like to finish a good book in peace? Share your dream with us meinschlafbild.de. An artificial intelligence visualizes your sleeping picture. As soon as it is generated, looking at your wish can help to tackle the annoying problem of falling asleep: “Having a good night’s sleep” should be worth it again!

At the end of the campaign, all the images will be combined into a large collage – the largest dream image in Germany. Create your personal sleep picture by September 30, 2023 and, with a bit of luck, win a wellness weekend!

