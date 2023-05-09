Among them are children.. A number of leaders of the Jihad Movement were killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza

13
The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced, at dawn on Tuesday, 09 May, that at least 12 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli air raids on the Strip.
Children killed by the Zionist occupation as a result of the bombing of the Gaza Strip
In a press release, the ministry confirmed that 12 people, including 3 children, were killed، A number of people were injured as a result of the Israeli shelling on the Strip.
Sky News Arabia reported the killing of leaders of the Al-Quds Brigades affiliated with the Islamic Jihad movement in the Israeli raids.
In turn, the Israeli army announced in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in a statement that it bombed targets of the “Islamic Jihad” movement in Gaza.
Powerful explosions rocked Gaza and video footage on social media showed smoke billowing and flames lighting up the night sky.
The air strikes represent the latest episodes of escalating violence in more than a year, with repeated Israeli military raids and escalating settler violence in the occupied West Bank in light of a series of attacks by Palestinians targeting Israelis.
More than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.
Electronic science – agencies