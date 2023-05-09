Home » Among them are children.. A number of leaders of the Jihad Movement were killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza
News

Among them are children.. A number of leaders of the Jihad Movement were killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza

by admin
Among them are children.. A number of leaders of the Jihad Movement were killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced, at dawn on Tuesday, 09 May, that at least 12 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli air raids on the Strip.


Children killed by the Zionist occupation as a result of the bombing of the Gaza Strip

Among them are children.. A number of leaders of the Jihad Movement were killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza
In a press release, the ministry confirmed that 12 people, including 3 children, were killed، A number of people were injured as a result of the Israeli shelling on the Strip.

Sky News Arabia reported the killing of leaders of the Al-Quds Brigades affiliated with the Islamic Jihad movement in the Israeli raids.


Among them are children.. A number of leaders of the Jihad Movement were killed by Israeli bombing in GazaAmong them are children.. A number of leaders of the Jihad Movement were killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza
In turn, the Israeli army announced in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in a statement that it bombed targets of the “Islamic Jihad” movement in Gaza.

Powerful explosions rocked Gaza and video footage on social media showed smoke billowing and flames lighting up the night sky.


Among them are children.. A number of leaders of the Jihad Movement were killed by Israeli bombing in GazaAmong them are children.. A number of leaders of the Jihad movement were killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza
The air strikes represent the latest episodes of escalating violence in more than a year, with repeated Israeli military raids and escalating settler violence in the occupied West Bank in light of a series of attacks by Palestinians targeting Israelis.

More than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.

Electronic science – agencies

See also  My mission in Brazil is not over, announces former President Bolsonaro from the US.

You may also like

E.League: Oliver referees Roma, Siebert for Juve-Seville –...

Tough market conditions, Intel will launch a new...

Twitter will delete accounts that have not been...

Bricklayer crashes and dies on a construction site...

Military aircraft targeted rocket launchers in Khan Yunis...

Alert about scams on behalf of the Caminos...

Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau takes...

Turin airport, over 67 million to the territory...

President 尹 likely to issue a message on...

Now you can report improperly parked cars in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy