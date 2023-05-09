The Attorney General’s Office investigates the manager and another director of Aguas del Cesar

By Editorial EL PILÓN.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation informed through its official channels that it opened an investigation to the manager of the public service company Aguas del CesarLina Rosa Pradoand the technical director of the same entity, Orlando Olivers Urieta.

The inquiry is due to alleged administrative irregularities “in the elaboration of the specifications for the contracting of the construction and optimization of the aqueduct in the corregimiento of Casacará in Codazzi”.

The Public Ministry, he indicated, corroborates the alleged addressing of the managers “to favor the bidding process for conditioning the conduit to transport water in the corregimiento; when apparently, very high experience conditions were required for the subscription of the contract 028 of 2020 and that presumably would have benefited a proposer”.

The objective of the control entity is verify the certifications and endorsements of those investigated for the development of standards that govern the contractor selection process; as well as if the acceptance of observations to the project was beneficial for it.

News in Development.