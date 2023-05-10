Reflection break for heating ban? Habeck signals willingness to talk

17
In June, the Bundestag should vote on the so-called heating ban. Minister Habeck is now ready to talk about a possible postponement.
The planned vote on the amendment to the Building Energy Act is getting closer. At the same time, the criticism of the project associated with the catchphrase “heating ban” has not abated. The ban on installing new oil and gas heating systems should take effect as early as 2024. Every newly installed heating system must be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy…