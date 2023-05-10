Scandal in Madrid: Erling Haaland’s father Alf-Inge led out of the VIP box

Status: 05/10/2023 2:03 p.m

The father of soccer star Erling Haaland caused a scandal in the semi-final first leg of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Manchester City (1: 1).

During the second half, Alf-Inge Haaland was ushered out of the VIP box by the security guards and their companion. The reason: “Alfie” – as the ex-Dortmunder’s father is called – and his entourage had messed with fans of the home team at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Video shows obscene gesture

Videos show, among other things, how the former professional insults fans with an obscene gesture. Real Madrid supporters can be heard shouting “Fuera, fuera!” (Out, out) and “Tonto, tonto!” (idiot, idiot) chant. The Manchester City striker’s father and a male companion reacted with derogatory and sneering gestures.

Some Spanish media assured that Papa Haaland also threw peanuts at fans – which Alf-Inge Haaland denied on Twitter on Wednesday. “That’s not true. We had a good tease with Madrid fans. They weren’t happy when City scored. Tyisch. After that we had to go 50 meters further away. That’s all.”

However, the incident drew criticism. Papa Haaland gave a “terrible picture” that contrasted with the sportsmanship “that his son usually shows on the field,” commented the trade journal “Mundo Deportivo”.