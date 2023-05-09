Home » Are the stages too long at the Giro d’Italia? Whoever gets bored, change the channel
Sports

Are the stages too long at the Giro d’Italia? Whoever gets bored, change the channel

by admin
Are the stages too long at the Giro d’Italia? Whoever gets bored, change the channel

Throw a strange air to the Tour of Italya dualism that is not the one, announced and expected, between Remco Evenepoel e Primož Roglič. Unexpected at least in ways because, although the subject has been whispered several times over the years, this time it was blatant, broadcast on Rai. On the indictment of the “Process at the Stage” the length of the stages was named as the main defendant. Guilty of undermining the spectacular nature of this sport, of the Giro d’Italia in particular and, specifying even more, of the live broadcast on television.

Se i 202 kilometres dishes of the second stage, the Teramo-San Salvo, had triggered a few coughs among the animators of the Process, at the end of the third the duel took place between Mauro Vegni, director of the Giro, and the Rai team, led by Alessandro Fabrettito advocate this anti-yawn campaign.

Stages of 120 kilometres, sprints with bonuses to the Gpm and other variants of “original” solutions, the accusation seemed to want to suggest this to an astonished Vegni whose facial expressions alone were worth to understand the doubts and perplexities that were revealed in front of him . There are two critical aspects of such a “riot”: 1) wanting to replace the organizers in the name of the people who follow, and Vegni rightly replied that “we listen to the people too, on the street and in the squares”. I would add that the further the Giro goes, the more people it reaches and takes to the streets; 2) it seems that a controversy was wanted to be made public which could have been the subject of technical meetings between RCS and Rai, as they say, dirty laundry is washed at home.

See also  Official: Guoan foreign aid Vieira returns to Las Palmas to sign for 4 years

It has been, and I believe it will be, a tough tear to overcome without consequences. Back to the question girlif the problem falls on the television product which becomes difficult to manage, review the terms of the contracts, Rai give up the integral and broadcast only the last 50 kilometers of the so-called “flat calm” stages.

I stop here because I don’t know these terms and I don’t want to make the mistake of substituting myself for those who should know how to do their job, on both sides. The Giro has existed since 1909, the Trial since 1963 and TV had already embraced and expanded the popularity of the Corsa Rosa. Who knows with what joy fans of the 60s would have enjoyed watching 200 or even 250 kilometers on television, from the first to the last metre, without ever getting bored.

The Giro d’Italia is a competition sporty but it also tells the story of the territories, a country, its people. Anyone who suffers from boredom can use the remote control if they don’t fall asleep.

You may also like

Giro d’Italia: Andreas Leknessund takes pink jersey as...

Football World Cup 2023: detective work against head...

Igor Kokoskov could join the Atlanta Hawks as...

German coaches in the Swiss women’s soccer league

Inter, Ferran Torres option for next season

Can the record player Dardai save the club?

Osimhen scores the Scudetto goal and off Maradona...

Basketball: The unsparing self-criticism of the MBC managing...

Messi: the future is already decided

How Ancelotti’s composure makes Real Madrid better

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy