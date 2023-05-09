Momčilo Antonijević on herbs for smokers and lungs | Magazine

Our well-known national herbalist Momčilo Anonijević discovered which plants are ideal for bronchi, cough, respiratory tract, but also for smokers!

Certain types are also recommended for smokers. Thyme, thyme and fennel grassthanks to fragrant essential oils, help the body to defend itself against respiratory infections, while warm thyme tea is an excellent preventive measure.

“They help us not to get sick.Thyme tea is very useful in periods when we have changeable weather, when our airways are particularly sensitive. The same goes for thyme and crow’s-wort. It is important to note that these teas are not boiled but are made by simply pouring a spoonful with a cup of boiling water. For children, only a teaspoon should be used,” explained our well-known chef Momčilo Antonijević, guest on RTS.

Thyme

Anise with honey

Anise and fennel are a very effective and pleasant remedy for cough, bronchitis and asthma. Honey with essential oil of anise or fennel is recommended for children because it is tasty and children like to drink it.

“Pour one teaspoon of anise or fennel seeds with a cup of cold water, let it boil, boil for half a minute, then leave it to stand for about twenty minutes, strain and drink warm tea after eating”, says the folk herbalist and adds that when anise and fennel are mixed with honey, a throat and respiratory tract cleanser is obtained.

Oman is another folk remedy against pneumonia, cough, bronchitis and allergic rhinitis. It looks like a sunflower, has yellow flowers, and we can say that it “disinfects” the respiratory organs.

“There is a black and a white oman, we are now talking about the white one. The leaves of the oman are dried and burned and effectively repel mosquitoes,” said Antonijević and added that the medicinal part is the root. This plant can be an excellent support tool in the treatment of pneumonia. It combines particularly well with love mewhich is used for dry inhalation.

The flowers and leaves of myrrh are used to ease respiratory problems, especially bronchitis, and myrrh is widespread in our country in the areas of Deliblatska Peščara, Sićevačka Gorge and Suva Planina.

“It has an antiviral effect, it can be used as an oil, for inhalation, you can drink it as a tea, and when mixed with the root of the oman, it helps people with damaged lungs,” he tells RTS and emphasizes that these plants are also good for smokers, especially in the form of a salad.

Dragoljub and watercress to clean the lungs

Plants honeysuckle and watercress they contain sulfur compounds and have a “spicy taste”. They are beneficial for the respiratory organs and especially good for smokers.

A handful of washed lovage leaves are cut, and then some watercress is added to it – both leaves and flowers. Both plants are ideally used fresh, not dried. The mixture should be salted and a little apple cider vinegar and olive or pumpkin oil should be added. Once mixed, this healthy delicious salad is ready to eat. It soothes an irritating cough, promotes the expulsion of mucus from the lungs and helps with asthma and bronchitis. The yellow flowers and the root of the bitter gourd contain saponins, substances that naturally thin thick secretions in the respiratory organs, which is why teas and syrups with the extract of this plant are used as one of the best natural means to encourage the expectoration of phlegm, in case of dry and unproductive cough.

Also, as the folk herbalist points out, tea made from the flowers of anise is also an effective and tasty solution. It is made by pouring boiling water over it. Marshmallow is also a well-known old natural remedy for clearing the respiratory tract.

Careful with ivy

Another important plant to support the health of the respiratory organs is ivy, which, thanks to saponin, is a very effective herbal remedy for the respiratory organs. Plants that contain mucus (mallow, linseed, buckthorn) are recommended for those who suffer from dry cough.

“Marshmallow tea is not cooked at all and is prepared exclusively by a cold process. Pour a cup of cold water over the coffee spoon and let it stand for about two hours. Ideally it would be during the night, in the morning you drain it and you have got a tea rich in herbal mucus. You can add honey if you find it unpleasant, especially if children are involved,” said the traditional herbalist.

“Ivy contains saponin substances and breaks down accumulated mucus. It is better to use it in the form of ready-made preparations, not as a tea. Never use ivy fruit because it has a high concentration of saponins and can be poisonous“, warned Antonijević. It is used to calm irritation in persistent and dry cough and to thin thick mucus in the respiratory organs.

