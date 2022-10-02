The Argentine scores from a free kick, Tudor’s team finds a draw with Laborde, but in the second half it is the world champion who closes the game. The Parisians thus fly to the top of the standings, +2 over Marseille

First Messi, then Mbappé and the PSG returns to the top, alone. The one that Marseille took yesterday, equaling the best start of the season since 1990. But the momentum of the Tudor team, back from Angers’ 3-1, lasted just 24 hours. The Emir of Qatar’s club shrugged off the pressure by dominating a good Nice, which went 1-1 with Laborde.

MAGIC — Both teams take the field with a three-man defense and a trident. Specular arrangements (3-4-3) that guarantee a long study phase, between phrasing, some accelerated vague that does not lead to opportunities. Nor for the PSG, which renounces the start of the bruised Mbappé and orphan of the suspended Verratti; nor for Nizza, who fielded the young blue Viti from central left. Thus, in such a context, where no one exposes himself, the difference is made by the single magic stroke. And a bit of magic is not lacking in Messi.

NUMBERS — That Messi reborn and who with Argentina has made sparks by explaining that he now feels set in Paris, after a year to forget. From words to deeds: the former blaugrana at 29 ‘earns and transforms a punishment from the edge. A surgical left to show the right way to him. For the Argentine it is the fifth seal in Ligue 1 to which 8 assists are added. But it is above all the 60th goal of his career from a set piece. The network consolidates the mastery of PSG and intimidates Nice who never gets to worry Donnarumma. While Messi commits Schmeichel again at the end, with an angled left, raised for a corner. See also The list of the Chinese team to go to the World Women's Volleyball League announced

BIS — But at the start of the second half, the guests overturn everything, attacking PSG with the right attitude and hitting cold in the 2 ‘: Attal cross from the right, Mukiele messes in the area, Hakimi does not cover and Laborde puts in. Network that transmits confidence to Nizza, more fluid on transmissions, also because it does not affect Fabien Ruiz, owner in place of Verratti. The ex of Napoli is replaced by Sanches (27 ‘, then injured and replaced by Pereira). But it is Galtier’s other gearbox that makes the difference. That is the inclusion of Mbappé for the mild Ekitike (14 ‘). After some offside action, the World champion finds himself in the right place in the center of the area to pick up Mukiele’s serve and double (38 ‘). Guaranteeing +2 on Marseille, expected at the Parc des Princes on 16 October.

