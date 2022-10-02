He had already been to Putin’s court a year ago, when he was invited as an observer for the Duma elections. This time, however, Giuseppe Luca Genovese41, a Sicilian from Gela, was part of a smaller expedition – there were 13 Italians – and decidedly more dangerous: invited by the self-proclaimed Italian ambassador to the equally self-proclaimed independent Republic of Abkhazia, Vito Grittaniwas escorted by the Russians to some polling stations in Lugansk and Donetsk to attend the farce referendum