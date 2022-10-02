On the first day of the National Day, many expressways in the province ushered in the peak passenger flow, and many sections of the Hangzhou Expressway traffic police area slowed down

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-02 05:54

Daily Business Daily News Yesterday was the first day of the “11th” Golden Week, and many expressways in Zhejiang Province ushered in a peak passenger flow.

The Provincial Comprehensive Traffic Emergency Command Center released the comprehensive traffic operation of the province from 0:00 to 16:00 on the first day. The total flow of expressway entrances and exits in the province was 4,183,200, including 3,685,200 passenger cars, an increase of 19.32% over the same period of the previous day. 53.95%; decreased by 12.27% and 14.22% respectively compared with the same period of last year. In addition, the province’s railways sent 644,000 passengers, an increase of 12.38% from the previous day; the subway sent 1.2366 million passengers, an increase of 1.7% from the previous day; civil aviation sent 91,000 passengers, a decrease of 10.78% from the previous day.

At present, 512 expressway toll stations and 90 pairs of service areas have been opened in the province, and the traffic at all expressway toll stations is basically normal. Nine toll stations including Xiasha on the Hangzhou Ring Expressway had traffic jams at some time due to heavy traffic. There is no long-term or large-area congestion on expressways in the province. Among them, 20 sections including the Wenzhou section of Shenhai Expressway have large traffic flow and slow traffic.

Yesterday, the total flow of 34 main line sections in the Hangzhou Expressway Traffic Police Area exceeded 1.15 million vehicles. At 11:00 in the morning, the G56 Hangzhou-Huizhou Expressway leads to Anhui, and the G25 Hangzhou-Xinjiang Expressway to Xin’anjiang and other key out-of-the-city road sections have queues and delays. In addition, the G60 Hangjinqu Expressway in the direction of Jinhua, the G2504 Hangzhou Ring Expressway in the Jinhua direction, the G92 Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway in both directions, the S43 around the city in the west direction of the Hangqian Expressway in the direction of Wenzhou, and the S14 Hangzhou-Changzhou Expressway in the direction of Changxing are all close to saturation, and there are 3- The phenomenon of queuing for 5 kilometers is slow.