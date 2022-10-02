Global Current Affairs

49t8w35zm57 article 127 dead in violence at stadium in East Java, Indonesia <a data-ail="556720" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49t8U1a1w3E article Sun Yingsha responded to Ito Mima’s “dating battle”: I can learn a lot from her <a data-ail="556720" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49t89uBZPqp article US media: Hurricane Ian has killed at least 77 people in the US <a data-ail="556720" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49tAG9ShMjo article The 91-year-old veteran is so forgetful, but he always remembers it mil.huanqiu.com

49t8qZCXog5 article “Great rivers and mountains, no inch of land is allowed!” Let’s see how beautiful the mountains and rivers of the motherland guarded by the soldiers are mil.huanqiu.com

49rFkfOvbqk article Indian media: India’s new chief of defense staff is an “expert on <a data-ail="556720" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> affairs” oversea.huanqiu.com

49t9oap8gJj article Urgent search!People who have been to the high-speed service area of ​​Hangzhou, please report immediately <a data-ail="556720" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49t9kGCqlcT article From 0:00 to 24:00 on October 1, the trajectory of 3 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in Chengdu was announced <a data-ail="556720" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49t7bYYYJe4 article The car repair shop employee was rear-ended while driving the maintenance vehicle: who will compensate me for the damage to the vehicle? society.huanqiu.com

49t63H0bXnh article Frequent hair loss and simply shaving your hair?Someone really did this, the Hangzhou doctor looked at it and shook his head society.huanqiu.com

49ofnODkGOo article Editorial: Europe should have the courage to face the problems behind the “turn to the right” opinion.huanqiu.com