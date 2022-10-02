Home World 127 dead in violence at stadium in East Java, Indonesia
World

127 dead in violence at stadium in East Java, Indonesia

by admin
127 dead in violence at stadium in East Java, Indonesia

See also  Pakistani passenger train collision has killed 36 people, Prime Minister orders thorough investigation-Shangbao Indonesia

See also  In addition to wearing a mask, the US CDC also has a new statement on whether vaccinated people need to be tested | new crown pneumonia

You may also like

Lula-Bolsonaro challenge: the military uncertainty weighs on the...

Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline starts commercial operations

The Belgorod submarine moves. Born in alarm: “Test...

Russia bans some national auto transport companies from...

Indonesia, clashes after a football match: 127 dead

First round of voting in Brazil’s general election

Qatari foreign minister talks with Iranian counterpart

The U.S. military wanted to break into a...

Lyman freed from the Ukrainians. Chechen leader: “Putin...

Iran, American businessman released from prison since 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy