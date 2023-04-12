the return Zombies con “Different Game”the fourth album by the English band in the 21st century, after the group was reformed around Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone, the former is its main composer and author of its greatest hits such as “She’s Not There”, “Tell Her No” y “Time Of The Season”the only songs from their repertoire to succeed on the charts, the last of them when they had already separated, after delivering a masterpiece the size of “Odessey & Oracle” (68), an album that has been gaining followers over the years and now is not missing from any list of the best albums in rock history.

The fact is that in this second reincarnation they have already spent many more years and records than in the first, which only gave two studio LPs and several wonderful singles that, for the most part, quickly fell into the pocket. On the other hand, if one sees the repertoire of his concerts, you will see that this continues to be exclusively from that first, and glorious, period from 1964 to 1968, plus some songs from this new album.

So the question is obvious: will any song remain in that repertoire once they present the next album (and let's hope they do? Well, possibly not, there is nothing here up to the standard of "She's Not There", "Time Of The Season" o "The Way I Feel Inside", but don't expect to find it on 99.9% of the albums that are released this week either. What these venerable guys have done is not bad either, and I reiterate something that is not being talked about much, Chris White author of "Leave Me Be" and more than half of "Odessey & Oracle" ("This Will Be Our Year" included), so it is difficult to reach previous marks, but what has been achieved is not bad either.

The album opens with Argent’s organ playing at full volume, the curious thing about it is that, more than “Time Of The Season”sounds like “Whiter Shade Of Pale” by Procol Harum, the strings give it a more personal touch, but, in general, the resemblance is remarkable.

In “Dropped Reeling & Stupid” they change their beloved baroque pop for touches of jazz and blues, a more Steely Dan theme, with which they seem to feel very comfortable, in fact it was the album’s presentation song. “Rediscover” it’s an undisguised homage to Brian Wilson (who they recently went on tour with) and the Beach Boys.

“Runaway” It’s not amazing, but it shows that Blunstone’s voice continues to hold up very well, what he has lost in innocence he has gained in depth, “You Could Be My Love” is that delicate, stringy ballad that could have been on Blunstone’s excellent first solo record, “One Year”, Composed mainly by Argent, but it falls short again, the voice is still good but here that youthful innocence he had is missing.

"Merry-Go-Round" It is a song that refers directly to Argent, the band of the post Zombies keyboard player, without being close to being a new classic, it does seem that it will fulfill its function of encouraging the public at their new concerts. These renewed Zombies sound good. Of course, the song that will put a smile on all lovers of "Odessey & Oracle" es "Love You While I Can"a beautiful melody in which Blunstone's voice once again shines brightly, although the bridge could be improved.

In “I Want To Fly” the strings return to accompany the voice of Blunstone, again echoes to “One Year” and a very beautiful arrangement, this time it is closer to the baroque beauty of the original source. For his part, “Got To Move On” is inspired by her early successes, Argent’s work is reminiscent of the mythical “She’s Not There”, we have a harmonic and a feeling that refers us directly to “Begin Here”.

“Different Game” closes with the pretty “The Sun Will Rise Again”an acoustic finesse to the glory of Blunstone’s voice, with Argent’s keys punctuating its melody, the only one composed by the singer himself.