On Monday, the Lower Austrian showed the strengths of the past days in good phases. In front of the eyes of neo-coach Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh, Thiem did not allow Gasquet a single break chance. The words of praise from the Frenchman, who is still in the top 50 of the ATP ranking, confirmed the world number 106. at least in his assessment that things are slowly improving.

“It was sometimes the case in Estoril that I was able to put the opponent under pressure again with my shots. I played it more consistently this time, going through it from start to finish. That’s good and gives you self-confidence,” said Thiem.

Thiem challenged against Rune After his two-set victory over Richard Gasquet at the ATP 1,000 tournament in Monte Carlo, Dominic Thiem is now waiting for the Dane Holger Rune in the second round. His opponent has been consistently in the top ten since the beginning of the year.

In Estoril, his opponent in the first round, Sebastian Ofner, had already encouraged him. “I also feel that a lot has progressed. That what distinguished me – that I play with a lot of intensity and extremely aggressively – is slowly coming back,” said Thiem.

First duel against Rune

With Rune, an opponent is building up that is of a different caliber than Gasquet. The Dane is ninth in the world rankings. Rising straight into the world elite last year, the teenager has also built a reputation as a player with a temper that often overshoots the mark.

In Monte Carlo last year, Rune qualified for the main competition, where he ended up in the round of 16 against Casper Ruud. Thiem came close to Rune in training this year, the two have never faced each other in a match on the tour.

“I am excited. When I was injured, these players were among the very best in the world. Jannik (Sinner, note), Rune, (Carlos, note) Alcaraz. I actually wanted to play against them all the time. These are the best of the new generation,” said Thiem in Monte Carlo. “I’m really looking forward to the match. That I can play against one of the big three of the new generation.”

New coach, new luck

Thiem was able to mark the start of the collaboration with Ebrahimzadeh as a success. The 43-year-old sits in Monaco for the first time as his new supervisor in the stands. How long remains to be seen.

“We said we’d try it and didn’t set ourselves a time limit. It was a good start,” explained Thiem. After more than four years together with the Chilean Nicolas Massu, he spoke of a “step into a new era”.

