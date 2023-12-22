Creating Healthy Workplaces: Promoting Employee Satisfaction and Productivity

Sodexo Analysis Shows Healthier Workplaces Lead to Increased Employee Satisfaction and Productivity

Sodexo, a leading group in sustainable restoration and valuable experiences at all stages of life, recently held its third Vital Spaces breakfast, focusing on the development of vital and sustainable work spaces and the benefits of healthy architecture in the workplace.

The meeting brought together experts from pioneering firms in healthy architecture, including Inés Perea, CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals; Sofía Herreros, Manager of Tetra Pak Facility and Real State; Jorge Ybáñez, Director of Service Innovation and HSE at Sodexo Iberia; and Rita Gasalla, CEO at Galöw and president of the Healthy Architecture Observatory, who acted as the moderator.

The participants discussed the need to create flexible and dynamic work environments that combine technology, space design, and additional services to promote engagement among collaborators and increase team satisfaction. This approach aims to enhance collaboration and employee preference for being in the workplace, promoting a positive work environment.

The experts highlighted the importance of communication and transparency in the transformation process, as well as the need for a change in organizational culture and leadership models. They emphasized the importance of actively involving teams in understanding corporate values ​​and promoting healthy ideals to achieve greater productivity and retention.

The participants also discussed the value proposition of “Vital Spaces,” which places the employee at the center and aims to offer collaborators not only an attractive space, but a constantly changing experience. This involves a transition towards a more horizontal space, where the changes go beyond the physical infrastructure to reeducation in collaborative dynamics.

This third Sodexo Vital Spaces Breakfast concluded a first cycle of professional meetings as a debate forum to promote vital and sustainable work environments, focused on people and designed to meet the needs of each company that implements them.

