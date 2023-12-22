Armed robbery takes an ironic turn: thieves’ getaway car… is stolen — © KameraOne

A robbery in Commerce City, a city in the US state of Colorado, took a very remarkable turn last week. When three armed youths tried to rob a money exchange office, it turned out that their getaway car was unlocked. And that was the moment for a random passer-by to make her move.

Source: Fox News, KameraOneToday at 10:58

A surveillance camera captured the ironic scenes. This shows how the lady quickly walked towards the vehicle, got in and immediately took off. A big blow for the robbers, who later tried to flee on foot. Two of the three perpetrators were arrested by the police shortly afterwards. The third robber is still on the run.

“Outpaced by a colleague from the industry,” said the local police Facebook page jokingly. “It can happen to anyone, guys.” And there was also a dose of humor about the lady who stole the getaway car. “We would like to shake your hand,” the force said. “Then to handcuff you as you face charges of theft of a motor vehicle.”

