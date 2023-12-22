On the way to a record of 7 million speeding fines, but next year that promises to be much higher

This year we are on our way to a total of 7 million speeding violations in our country, an average of 19,000 fines per day. With Flanders as the leader. And it would be strange if we didn’t break that record again in 2024.

Last year saw 6.2 million speeding violations, an unprecedented record.

But 2023 is well on its way to shattering that record. According to figures from the federal police, more than 3.4 million speeding fines were issued in the first half of this year. At that rate, we will end up with almost 7 million speeding fines this year.

The leader was the month of March, when on average no fewer than 21,000 drivers who were too fast were ticketed every day.

What is very striking is the difference between the north and south of the country. Flanders, chock full of section checks, will account for no less than 72 percent of the speeding fines issued in the first half of 2023.

140 km per hour

On the other hand, the Walloon Region – where there are still far fewer speed cameras and section checks – accounts for 22 percent and Brussels for about 6 percent, according to federal police statistics.

By the way: unless Belgians suddenly start to respect the speed limits en masse, there is a good chance that we will also be heading for a new record in 2024. The federal government recently released large budgets so that the police and judiciary can process even more speeding violations next year. After all, section checks are still gathering dust here and there in Flanders, because the computer systems at the federal police and the FPS Mobility have reached their maximum capacity.

Regional roads

The intention is, among other things, to soon also flash along regional roads without quotas and tolerance margins. For example, some police zones are now only allowed to flash every other week. Or only too fast from 20 km per hour, because otherwise the police and judiciary will not be able to process the flood of speeding fines.

