Some packages of the popular Chupa Chups candies have been pulled from the shelves, as well as a preparation for Crème Caramel.

If you have purchased this type of confectionery product or the preparation for making Crème Caramel at home, you are invited to check the brand and batch.

Both products have been deemed unsafe for the health of some people, and more specifically for allergy sufferers. During some routine checks, in fact, it emerged that the candies and the dessert mix contain allergens.

Enter the group of job offers, pensions, bonuses, disability – 104 and news

Chupa Chups and prepared for desserts removed from the shelves, here are brands and batches

The recall of the preparation for making Crème Caramel was triggered at Lidl supermarkets, and then reported on the Ministry of Health website. The danger to health, however, concerns only the people allergic to almonds. In fact, the irregularity lies in the label, which does not declare this ingredient. Those who are not allergic can safely consume the product. Here are the specifications of the retired Lots.

Prepared for branded Crème Caramel Belbake – pack of 200 g. – expiry 05/12/2025 – EAN code: 4056 4893 47866 – packaged by the company Prontofoods SpA For Lidl, in the Montichiari plant, in the province of Brescia.

As for the reference to the detriment of the famous Lollipopsthe alert was always triggered for the presence of allergens, but it is not specified exactly what they are. Therefore, those who are allergic to substances or foods must not consume the product and can return it to the point of sale. The same goes for dessert mix packs. The refund will be made even without presenting the receipt. Here are the specifics of the candy pulled from the shelves.

Chupa Chups Tubes Mini – buste da 175 grams – produced by Perfetti Van Melle SpA – Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens – L2082 with deadline: February 2024.

The other recalls of the Ministry of Health published in the last week

In the last period many other products have been withdrawn, and the dangers are inherent in the discovery within some Lots of substances or bacteria potentially dangerous for health. Here is a summary of the packaging of foods that should not be consumed: